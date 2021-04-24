Wrestler Sunny Jadhav's Financial Woes End with Railways Job

Greco-Roman wrestler Sunny Jadhav, who had been doing odd jobs including washing cars to make ends meet, is elated at finally having landed a job with the Indian Railways through sports quota. “A regular government job will provide big financial support to me and my family. It will help me focus only on training and improve my performance," the national silver-medallist in 60kg told IANS from Indore. The 25-year-old Jadhav has joined Western Railways as a clerk. Jadhav’s financial position worsened after his father died in 2017. In February, the sports ministry had sanctioned Rs 2.5 lakh for Jadhav.

The funds, says Jadhav, came after he had borrowed money from friends and family to prepare for national championships. “I repaid the loan I took from my coach and other people," added Jadhav.

In the national championships held in February in Jalandhar, Jadhav finished second in 60 kg.

Kripa Shankar Patel, Arjuna Awardee and coach of the Railways team, told IANS, “Jadhav has been selected under the talent quota scheme that aims to support youngsters having potential to excel at national and international level in future."

