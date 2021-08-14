Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Grapples With Turmoil; Sports Fraternity Tweets in Support

CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

Vinesh Phogat spoke about her struggles in Tokyo. (AP Photo)

Writing down her thoughts, Vinesh Phogat explained that she wants her focus on the family, but is being treated as a dead thing.

Younger cousin of the famous Phogat sisters, 26-year-old Vinesh Phogat was recently suspended by the Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) for misconduct and indiscipline at the Tokyo Olympics. Post the suspension, the star wrestler broke silence on everything and penned down her headspace through a report in Indian Express.

Writing down her thoughts, Vinesh explained that she wants her focus on the family, but is being treated as a dead thing. The wrestler also mentioned that losing a medal is like a full stop to the career of any sportsman. Opening up on the mental pressure, she wrote, “As an athlete, we are always on a thin line. When it crosses, we are done.” The wrestler also revealed about battling depression for three months.

“We celebrate Simone Biles as she said that I am not mentally prepared to perform at the Olympics and did not participate. Try saying that in India. Forget pulling out of wrestling; just try saying that you are not ready,” she added.

Tweeting in Vinesh’s support. athlete Tejaswini Shankar (TJ) tweeted,“Every medal we celebrate, every missed opportunity we thoroughly criticize, the difference is just one goal, one point, or one centimetre."

After the article went viral,fellow athletes and sportspersons came out in support of Vinesh and took to social media to encourage and cheer her up.Nikhat Zareen, an Indian boxer, tweeted, “An athlete needs most support during his/her low time. I’m really sorry to know what my dear friendis going through. I request everyone to stop criticizing her; instead, support her because she needs it now more than ever and back her to come back more stronger.”

Heena Sidhu, an Olympian sharpshooter tagging Vinesh, wrote, “I read about you suffering from depression in 2019. I hope you are taking professional help, because it’s better fighting it with a team, just like sports. If you want to speak about it, I am here for you.”

Many more tweets poured in for Vinesh.

Geeta Phogat, too, tweeted and supported her cousin during these challenging times.

Meanwhile, wrestler Sonam Malik has responded to WFI with an apology.

first published:August 14, 2021, 15:27 IST