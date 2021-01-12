News18 Logo

Wrestlers Babita Phogat, Vivek Suhag Welcome Their First Child

Wrestlers Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag welcome their first child (Photo Credit: Babita Phogat Twitter)

India wrestler Babita Phogat and husband Vivek Suhag welcomed their first child on Monday.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag welcomed their first child on Monday. Babita announced the news on social media and shared pictures of her newborn along with her husband on Twitter. Babita tweeted, "Meet our little SONshine. Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!"

Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag, who is also a wrestler tied the knot in November 2019.

"Meet our little angel he has arrived finally. We are really happy and proud of the blessing," Suhag wrote in a tweet.

Phogat had announced back in November last year that she and her husband were expecting their first child.

"Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place. You complete me. I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life," Phogat tweeted on November 21, last year with a picture of herself and husband.

Saina Nehwal and Suresh Raina were quick to congratulate Babita and Vivek.

Babita's sibling Ritu Phogat who is a wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter currently signed with ONE championship too took to Twitter to extend her wishes.

Apart from the gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Babita has two more Commonwealth Games silver medals which she won in 2010 and 2018. the 31-year-old also has a World championships bronze which she won in 2012.

Babita is the younger sister of Geeta Phogat, who won India's first gold medal in women's wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. She is the daughter of wrestler and Dronacharya Award recipient Mahavir Singh Phogat. Her cousin Vinesh Phogat has also won gold, in the 48 kg category, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.


