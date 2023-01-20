CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Sports » Wrestlers File Written Complaint With IOA President PT Usha: Allege Sexual Harassment, Demand Dissolution of WFI
1-MIN READ

Wrestlers File Written Complaint With IOA President PT Usha: Allege Sexual Harassment, Demand Dissolution of WFI

By: Sports Desk

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 13:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Bajrang Punia (centre), Sakshi Malik (right) and Vinesh Pohgat (left) addressing media. (PTI)

Bajrang Punia (centre), Sakshi Malik (right) and Vinesh Pohgat (left) addressing media. (PTI)

The top wrestlers have shot a letter to IOA president PT Usha demanding resignation of WFI and appointment of a committee to look into allegations of sexual harassment

Star India wrestlers have filed a written complaint with the Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha alleging sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the letter, signed by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, the wrestlers have also accused WFI of financial misappropriation.

“On behalf of all wrestlers in the country, we would like to bring to your notice some very serious complaints of sexual harassment against WFI President Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. These complaints have been informed to us by several young wrestlers," the letter reads.

Also Read: Top Indian Wrestlers vs WFI - A Timeline of Events

The letter mentions that Vinesh Phogat was ‘mentally harassed and tortured’ by WFI president which forced her to contemplate suicide.

They have made four demands including appointment of a committee to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassments, resignation of WFI, dissolution of the wrestling federation and formation of a new committee to run the affairs of WFI in consultation with the wrestlers.

The wrestlers have also said that there’s no involvement of political party or industrialist and their protest is a fight  to “ensure a safe and secure place and environment for our young wrestlers especially female wrestlers."

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
first published:January 20, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated:January 20, 2023, 13:29 IST
Read More