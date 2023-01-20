Wrestlers vs WFI President: IOA Forms Panel to Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brij Bhushan | 10 Points

As wrestlers’ protest intensifies, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee, including M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar, the panel also includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation of India (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav.

The decision was taken during IOA’s emergency Executive Council meeting which was attended by the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Yogeshwar along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has said the federation is being run in an arbitrary manner and they will not compete in any international competition unless the WFI President is removed.

Vinesh Phogat, a world championship medallist and Olympian, has alleged WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years.

India’s top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, began their protest against the WFI President at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on January 18.

Here’s everything you need to about the wrestlers’ protest:

Protesting wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence in Delhi on Friday. Some of them met Thakur on Thursday as well. However, the meeting had remained inconclusive as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband WFI.

Archer Dola Banerjee, who is part of 7-member committee, said the committee will that the truth will come out in front of everyone.

Sahdev Yadav, Indian Weightlifting Federation President and member of the 7-member Committee former by IOA, said the committee will do an unbiased investigation after looking at the charges and try to give a fair justice.

The members of the committe are Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates.

The Indian Olympic Association formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the protesting wrestlers’ issues.

Pratik Bhushan Singh, son of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday said that his father will address the media on January 22 on the Annual General Meet of WFI and that they have also given an official statement to the Ministry of Sports.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday termed the protest by the country’s top grapplers “dharna of Shaheen Bagh” and reiterated that he won’t quit from the post.

The protesting wrestlers reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI President, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia write to PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association on alleged sexual harassment complaints against Brijbhushan Saran Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India.

