Wrestling Fans Now Watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling in India, Here's How

Indian pro-wrestling fans can now catch the high octane action from Japan’s No.1 and World’s second-largest pro-wrestling property - New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) only on Eurosport and Eurosport HD India. The broadcast is slated to begin from January 09, 2021, from 6 PM IST with weekly episodes to be telecast every Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 PM IST onward exclusively on Eurosport and Eurosport HD India.

Broadcast of all the marquee fixtures - Wrestle Kingdom, New Japan Cup, Best of Super Juniors and G1 Climax - of the NJPW, 48-year-old pro-wrestling franchise, calendar for the year will be shown on Eurosport and Eurosport HD India.

“India has a potent fan base for pro-wrestling and with the addition of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Eurosport- the only destination which connects passionate fans with greatest sports events in the world is taking a major step towards providing quality sports content to the Indian audiences.” He also added, “This partnership only adds to our commitment of building vertical ownership and gives our viewers the much-needed ingredient to get their adrenaline pumping while experiencing some of the world’s best pro-wrestlers in action,” said Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Head of Sports Business, Discovery – South Asia.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling is very excited to partner with the best sporting network in the world to reach out to the Indian audience. India’s passion for professional wrestling is a known fact and with Eurosport we surely make the perfect tag-team to provide some of the best action from the world of pro-wrestling and fuel the desire of the Indian fans,” said president and Representative Director, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Takami Ohbari.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s iconic Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada heads a roster of world-leading athletes including the double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and many more.