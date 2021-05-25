Wrestling Federation Hold Out for Decision on Sushil Kumar Till Law Takes its Course

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will not take any decision on Sushil Kumar till a legal decision is given on him. Sushil Kumar is currently in the custody of Delhi Police and is being interrogated in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder, where a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana lost his life. Rana was beaten up and later succumbed to his injuries. The WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was not happy with what the incident had done to the sport of wrestling. He said irrespective of what the final call on Sushil is, there has been a damage to the image of wrestling.

“As of now let the law take a call on him, whether he is guilty or innocent but what has happened is not good especially for wrestling. Sushil was the person who worked hard and brought wrestling on height and helped aspiring wrestlers," Vinod told ANI.

“We don’t know what is the truth is, whether he has done something wrong or not that law will make clear but the federation has sympathy with him. Till the time he is not been declared culprit or innocent, the federation will not take any decision," he added.

Tomar further said that the federation will have a meeting with the WFI president regarding the matter. “We will have a meeting with federation’s president regarding Sushil Kumar soon and then decide but as of now it’s a matter of court and let the court decide," said Vinod.

Sushil and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi’s Mundka area. “We are questioning Kumar to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident. He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene," the a Delhi Police officer said.

On Monday, Sushil was interrogated for almost four hours, the Delhi Police said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here