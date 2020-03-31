Wrestling Federation of India Donates Rs 11 Lakh in Fight against Coronavirus, SAI Employees Pledge Salary

New Delhi: WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the wrestling body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Employees of Sports Authority of India also donated their three days' salary to the PM Cares Fund, amounting to Rs 76 lakh.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan has announced they will contribute Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The president of the wrestling body in Varanasi, Sanjay Kumar has announced a monetary aid of Rs 50,000 to the state CM's relief fund.

Brij Bhushan has praised star wrestler Bajrang Punia for his contribution and urged everyone to come forward and donate in this hour of crisis.

The pandemic has led to over 34000 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)