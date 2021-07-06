Wrestling Star CJ Perry aka Lana Reflects on WWE Axe on Chris Jericho's Podcast

CJ Perry was Lana in WWE and after eight years, she’s saying goodbye to the character and the company. The 36-year-old was recently let go by WWE, and no one was more surprised than her. Much transpired in between as rumour mills suggest she’ll join husband Miro at rival promotion All Elite Wrestling. However, speaking on the latest episode of ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast, Lana explained what happened and why she thinks it happened. Host Chris Jericho in a tete-a-tete with Lana also reflected on her run with Miro, and why she believes the company broke up the Lana and Miro storyline at the height of its popularity among others.

Lana recalled her exit conversation with WWE head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis. On the call, she was told by Laurinaitis about her 90 days (notice period). She couldn’t believe that she was getting released. The superstar revealed that her WWE axe made her heart drop.

“I was literally standing next to the pool like…My heart dropped,” Lana told Jericho. Even though she was ‘relieved’ to leave Vince McMahon’s outfit, she asked, “Is there anything I did wrong?” To which Laurinaitis told her that she’s “worked her a** off,” and added that she’s improved “tremendously in the ring.”

“Thank you for working hard. Stay close,” Laurinaitis said before concluding the brief call.

Lana recollected her discussion with Vince McMahon, when she and Miro pitched to work with Daniel Bryan, and he was like, “No, I’m splitting you guys up. “The reaction shocked them.

Lana reflected on if she thought the split up with Miro was too soon. She elaborated that in WWE they just don’t follow through with stories, and when they do, it’s great and everyone is excited. According to her, it’s not the follow through that “frustrates the fans” or “talent” but it’s the inability to milk it (storyline) a bit longer.

She also touched upon how the storyline with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae got shelved after a photo of Lana and Miro got leaked, showing off their real-life engagement, even though the two were feuding on-screen. She claimed that she was not the one to post it, but TMZ got hold of it and she had to suffer for years.

Lana, whose real name is Catherine ‘CJ’ Perry, joined WWE in 2013 as a manager. She turned pro in 2016 and married Miroslav ‘Miro’ Barnyashev aka Rusev, the same year. While Miro was released from the company in April last year, Lana was released along with top stars like Braun Strowman and Aleister Black last month.

Miro joined new promotion AEW three months later, however, Lana cannot sign a new contract due to her 90-day non-compete clause, which expires on August 31.

