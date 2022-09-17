Wrestling World Championships 2022: Bajran Punia Qualifies to Repechage Round; Sagar Jaglan Has Shot at Bronze

Indian wrestling icon and Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia remained in contention for a medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia as he qualified for the repechage round.

Punia was defeated by John Michael Diakomihalis of the USA in the quarter-finals but progressed to the repechage round as the American sealed a spot in the finals of the 65Kg category.

ALSO READ| 36th National Games: Surat Decked up as Table Tennis Action Set to Kick off Sporting Fiesta

Diakomihalis got the better of the Indian wrestler through technical superiority as the 23-year-old American walked out as the winner with a score of 10-0.

In the previous round, the Indian ace had beaten Cuban Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier by a score of 5-4 in a closely fought contest, in which Punia managed to come out tops thanks to his invaluable experience at the very top of his field.

Indian wrestler Sagar Jaglan, competing in the 74 Kg category reached the bronze medal match through virtue of his repechage victory over Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mongolia with a score of 7-3 going in favour of the Indian.

Jaglan will face Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran for a medal in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade.

Jaglan had lost to another American wrestler in the form of Kyle Douglas Dake by a score of 5-0 in a victory by fall.

And since Dake advanced to the final, Jaglan found space for himself in the repechage round and took advantage of the opportunity to have a shot at a medal in the World Championships.

Prior to his bout against Dake, Jaglan fought his way past his Round of Eight opponent Diego Antonio Sandoval Zarco by a score of 13-2. Previously, in the round of 16, Jaglan beat Mitchell Louis Finesilver of Israel 15-4.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>