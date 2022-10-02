Wrestling World Pays Moving Tribute to Legend Antonio Inoki

Legendary Japanese wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki passed away at the age of 79. Inoki, who was battling a rare disease called amyloidosis died on Friday. Inoki made his pro wrestling debut in 1960. In 1976, he faced world boxing champion, Muhammad Ali, in a fight. The high-profile battle even earned “the fight of the century” tag. Inoki retired from all forms of professional wrestling in 1998.

Inoki’s death jolted the wrestling world, prompting a flood of social media reactions. Prominent figures like Triple H, Tony Khan, Samoa Joe, Taz and many others paid tribute to Inoki and shared heartfelt messages.

Triple H, the five-time World Heavyweight champion, called Inoki as “one of the most important figures” in the history of the sport. “One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term ‘fighting spirit.’ The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever,” WWE’s current chief content officer Triple H wrote.

All Elite President Tony Khan termed Inoki as a “pioneer” in the pro wrestling industry. “RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he’s an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir,” read the tweet.

Professional English wrestler William Regal recalled one of his matches against Inoki and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Antonio Inoki, the legendary Japanese Pro Wrestler Mr Inoki chose to Wrestle me in 1994 and then we became friends, kept in touch and was always very kind to me. My deepest condolences to his family & fans.”

Former American wrestler Mick Foley, in a moving post, shared a photo of his encounter against Inoki on Twitter. Foley said that Inoki’s classic fights against Bruiser Brody will hold a special place in his memory. “Very sorry to learn of the loss of Antonio Inoki. What a towering presence in our business! I loved his matches – especially his classic brawls with Bruiser Brody.”

AEW star Samoa Joe paid a heartfelt tribute to Inoki and wrote, “I found my road… Thank you for everything Inoki-sama Rest in Power.”

“RIP Antonio Inoki… A legend in every sense of the word,” read the post shared by Former WWE star Adam Cole.

Former professional wrestler, Peter Senerchia, popularly known by the ring name Taz, posted a picture of Inoki and wrote, “Very sad to hear the passing of a true icon of Professional Wrestling worldwide. Antonio Inoki inspired so many wrestlers for so many decades including me in my in-ring days. I had the opportunity to wrestle on several tours for Inoki in NJPW – he truly changed the game. RIP.”

After leaving the wrestling ring, Antonio Inoki joined politics in 1989. He made it to the Upper House of the Japanese parliament after winning a seat.

