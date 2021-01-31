Wright Carries High Point Past Gardner-Webb 72-69

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.: John-Michael Wright had 28 points as High Point edged past Gardner-Webb 72-69 on Saturday.

Lydell Elmore had 13 points for High Point (6-9, 4-6 Big South Conference) and Alex Holt scored 11. High Point tallied a season-best 46 points after halftime.

Jordan Sears had 18 points for the Runnin Bulldogs (6-11, 5-7). Jaheam Cornwall added 14 points and six assists. Kareem Reid had 11 points and three blocks.

The Panthers have won both contests against the Runnin Bulldogs this season. High Point beat Gardner-Webb 59-55 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

