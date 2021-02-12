Wright Leads Balanced Colorado Over Stanford 69-51

STANFORD, Calif.: McKinley Wright scored 14 points with nine rebounds and nine assists and Colorado held Stanford to a season low in scoring, beating the Cardinal 69-51 on Thursday night.

Eli Parquet added 10 points for the Buffaloes (16-5, 10-4 Pacific-12 Conference) while four other players added at least eight.

Oscar da Silva poured in a game-high 22 points with three blocked shots for Stanford (12-8, 8-6). It was da Silva’s third straight 20-point game, and he was the only Cardinal in double figures. Spencer Jones added eight points for Stanford, which had previously scored a low of 56 points at Oregon on Jan. 2.

Colorado ended a streaky first half each team went on extended scoring runs with an 11-point lead and kept it through the first eight minutes of the second half.

Stanford came as close as 49-43 on a Jones 3-pointer before the Buffs broke away for good.

Jeriah Horne and Maddox Daniels hit back-to-back 3s and Horne threw down Colorado’s lone dunk, sparking a 14-2 run that put the game away.

After the consecutive 3-pointers, Colorado’s Evan Battey stole a Jones pass, which led to Horne’s dunk on the fast break and a Stanford timeout. Stanford missed twice when play resumed and Battey added a hook shot to keep Colorado’s streak going.

Wright scored back-to-back layups around a Daniels steal and Colorado cruised the last four minutes.

The Buffs continue their road swing with hopes of a season sweep at Cal on Saturday. Stanford plays host to Utah on Saturday, a rematch of Januarys 14-point Utah victory.

