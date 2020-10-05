SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Wright-Phillips, Rossi Strike Quickly, LAFC Beats RSL 3-1

Los Angeles FC defender Eddie Segura, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martinez (12) race to the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Bradley WrightPhillips and Diego Rossi scored in a fiveminute span midway through the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 31 on Sunday night.

SANDY, Utah: Bradley Wright-Phillips and Diego Rossi scored in a five-minute span midway through the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Sunday night.

Tied for seventh with Real Salt Lake (4-5-6) in the Western Conference entering the game, Los Angeles (6-6-3) jumped ahead of Colorado into a tie for fifth with FC Dallas with 21 points.

Wright-Phillips scored off a rebound in the 22nd minute, and Rossi connected in the 27th from close range after a long run down the left side. Brian Rodrguez made it 3-0 in the 59th, splitting defenders and firing a shot between goalkeeper Andrew Putna and the right post.

Real Salt Lake got on the board in the 64th on Eduard Atuesta’s own goal.

  • First Published: October 5, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
