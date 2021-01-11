WSL Suffered Last Week Due To Negative Publicity - Fishlock

Reading midfielder Jessica Fishlock said on Monday it was a shameful weekend for the Women’s Super League following the postponement of several games over COVID-19 cases after some players travelled abroad amid the pandemic.

Five games in the WSL were cancelled due to COVID-19 infections and injuries, with Chelsea’s 5-0 win over Reading on Sunday being the sole result of the weekend.

Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa and Manchester City’s home game with West Ham United were both postponed following COVID-19 cases at Arsenal and City after some of their players visited Dubai on a “business trip” during the Christmas break.

“So much has gone on within the women’s game in the last week that I personally think it has done a bit of damage,” Fishlock told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/55603018.

“Not only to women’s football as a whole but to the league. It’s the players, the clubs, the FA – for me personally they have got the decisions wrong.

“It’s a sad week for us involved in women’s football and I’m not putting that solely on the players. It’s a shame. Everyone involved is just disappointed in how it has gone.

“Sometimes people make wrong decisions. It was human error and that’s okay, but what wasn’t okay was the lack of accountability.”

West Ham’s Gilly Flaherty said https://twitter.com/Gilly_flaherty/status/1347210365122322432 the players who took the trip to Dubai must “come out and apologise”, while Manchester United coach Casey Stoney said she was “sincerely sorry” for allowing some of her players to travel during the winter break.

“… the buck stops and starts with me and I’m responsible for that,” Casey said last week. “I’ve made an error and I’ll look into it deeply and the impact it’s had on people.”