Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

WTA Brisbane International: Naomi Osaka Opens 2020 With Tough Win Over Maria Sakkari

Naomi Osaka defeated Maria Sakkari in the first round of the WTA Brisbane International.

AFP

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WTA Brisbane International: Naomi Osaka Opens 2020 With Tough Win Over Maria Sakkari
Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Brisbane: Japanese star Naomi Osaka came from a break down in the third set to overcome Greece's Maria Sakkari in the first round of the WTA Brisbane International on Tuesday.

Sakkari sniffed an upset when she won the second set in a tiebreak then broke Osaka's opening service game of the third set, but the former world number one dug deep and won 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in a two-hour opening-round clash.

Osaka, the tournament's third seed, said she was pleased with her first match of the year, after she was forced out of the WTA Finals in October with a shoulder injury.

"I'm really happy with how I served -- I had to retire from my last match because of my shoulder thing, so I wasn't really sure how I was going to serve today," she said.

"But I was told I hit 16 aces, so that's pretty good for me." Sixth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens also progressed in three sets, beating Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Eighth seed Madison Keys served brilliantly in her impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.

The American made 70 percent of her first serves as she eased to a comfortable victory in just 66 minutes.

"I think it (my serve) was just working pretty well today," she said.

"I probably took a little bit of pace off but more just because I felt like I was kind of feeling my slider a little bit more.

"It's always nice when you can not only make your first serve, but it feels like it sets up the point really well for you." Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova caused an upset when she beat former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Samsonova, playing only her seventh main draw WTA tournament, recorded her first victory over a top-30 player with her 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win.

In other matches, Yulia Putinseva of Kazakhstan beat Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 and Estonian Anett Kontaveit overpowered Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 6-4, 6-1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram