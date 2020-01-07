WTA Brisbane International: Naomi Osaka Opens 2020 With Tough Win Over Maria Sakkari
Naomi Osaka defeated Maria Sakkari in the first round of the WTA Brisbane International.
Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Brisbane: Japanese star Naomi Osaka came from a break down in the third set to overcome Greece's Maria Sakkari in the first round of the WTA Brisbane International on Tuesday.
Sakkari sniffed an upset when she won the second set in a tiebreak then broke Osaka's opening service game of the third set, but the former world number one dug deep and won 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in a two-hour opening-round clash.
Osaka, the tournament's third seed, said she was pleased with her first match of the year, after she was forced out of the WTA Finals in October with a shoulder injury.
"I'm really happy with how I served -- I had to retire from my last match because of my shoulder thing, so I wasn't really sure how I was going to serve today," she said.
"But I was told I hit 16 aces, so that's pretty good for me." Sixth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens also progressed in three sets, beating Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Eighth seed Madison Keys served brilliantly in her impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.
The American made 70 percent of her first serves as she eased to a comfortable victory in just 66 minutes.
"I think it (my serve) was just working pretty well today," she said.
"I probably took a little bit of pace off but more just because I felt like I was kind of feeling my slider a little bit more.
"It's always nice when you can not only make your first serve, but it feels like it sets up the point really well for you." Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova caused an upset when she beat former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
Samsonova, playing only her seventh main draw WTA tournament, recorded her first victory over a top-30 player with her 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win.
In other matches, Yulia Putinseva of Kazakhstan beat Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 and Estonian Anett Kontaveit overpowered Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 6-4, 6-1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan's 'Modern Family' Holiday Pictures will Leave you Beaming
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size