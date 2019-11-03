WTA Finals: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty Breaks Elina Svitolina Hoodoo to Win Title

Shenzhen: World number one Ashleigh Barty spectacularly ended her jinx against defending champion Elina Svitolina to win the WTA Finals on Sunday and scoop the richest prize in tennis history.

Barty, who had never beaten Svitolina in five previous attempts, won 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 26 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

The Australian claimed a record-setting US$4.42 million payday -- the biggest ever awarded in men's or women's tennis.

That's the match and the title!@ashbarty beats Svitolina 6-4, 6-3 to win the Billie Jean King Trophy at the @SHISEIDO_corp @WTAFinals Shenzhen! pic.twitter.com/eiiiXs84rY — WTA (@WTA) November 3, 2019

BABOS-MLADENOVIC TAKE DOUBLES TITLE

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic played a masterclass against Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei to defend their WTA Finals doubles title on Sunday.

In a lopsided final, the world number three completed an unbeaten campaign in Shenzhen with a 6-1, 6-3 rout in 64 minutes.

The French Open champions were the first team since 2008 to defend their crown. It was a third straight triumph for Babos, who won in 2017 when paired with Andrea Sestini-Hlavackova.

"We really stood up and believed in our mental strength," Mladenovic said after the match.

The French-Hungarian pairing started red hot and captured two early breaks to run through a one-sided first set in just 24 minutes.

They gained a decisive break in the sixth game of the second set before completing a convincing victory over the Wimbledon champions.

Strycova had already secured the year-end number one doubles ranking for the first time in her career.

