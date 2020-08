WTA players adjust to new normal in first event since March

LEXINGTON, Ky. Marie Bouzkova expected some adjustment to her first tennis tournament in nearly six months.

First was the matter of shedding rust from the layoff caused by the coronavirus shutdown. The Czech Republic player also had to get her mind around the inaugural Top Seed Open and a significantly subdued competitive atmosphere without spectators and a sprinkling of officials around center court.

The beginning felt like practice because my coach was clapping at some point, said Bouzkova, who quickly adapted to upset No. 3 seed Johonna Konta, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday. But that quiet was a little bit weird.

Say hello to the new normal players will see for the foreseeable future because of the pandemic.

This weeks event is the WTA Tours first competition in the U.S since March. Added to the schedule in late July, the worlds top players such as Serena and Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens aim to hone their hardcourt skills for the U.S. Open later this month.

Practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is important, and easily practiced at Top Seed. Players were at opposite ends of the court, of course, and the benches were spaced six feet away on either side of the umpires chair. Masks were prevalent as well.

The only time that were not wearing a mask is obviously on the court, Bouzkova said, adding that players are in a similar bubble at their hotel. When youre here walking inside, youre wearing the mask the whole time.

Konta donned a black mask during one nervous moment in which she required medical attention for an elevated heart rate. The British player acknowledged previous episodes but said they eventually subside before she resumes play.

Im not worried at all, Konta said.

Players praised conditions at the Top Seed Tennis Club outside Lexington, where seating resembled more of country club than a tennis stadium. Cushioned lounge chairs lined center court, though few were occupied with competition just starting.

A smattering of claps replaced the usual loud applause on points, though players grunts on returns seemed more amplified. In a way, that seemed to be the perfect place to regain competitive focus after time away.

Obviously, weve played a lot of matches with a lot of people watching, big stadiums, Konta said. But weve also played a lot of matches with nobody watching, whether its late-night matches or just the region were in.

It still felt like a match should, but it also felt like I havent played a WTA event in six months. Its kind of finding your feet again and finding that space and being able to compete well.

