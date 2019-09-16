WTA Rankings: Karolina Pliskova Closes Gap on World Number One Ashleigh Barty
Karolina Pliskova, who recently won the Zhengzhou Open, closed the gap at the top on world number one Ashleigh Barty, in the latest WTA rankings.
Karolina Pliskova and Ashleigh Barty (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Karolina Plikosva's victory at the Zhengzhou Open at the weekend means the Czech is now just 86 points behind Ashleigh Barty who remains at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday.
Pliskova claimed her fourth title of the year as she defeated Petra Martic in a rain-disrupted final in Zhengzhou on Sunday.
After the 6-3, 6-2 win, the 27-year-old said that taking top spot from the Australian was "not my goal for now".
"My goal is to play well, which I'm trying to play. So that's my goal for now and to enjoy and to (not) really stress about results," she said.
There were no other changes in the top 25.
WTA rankings as of September 16:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,501 pts
2. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 6,415
3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,131
4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4,846
5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,835
6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,803
7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,326
8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,325
9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935
10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,738
11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,115
12. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,893
13. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,785
14. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,769
15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,750
16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,727
17. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,597
18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,517
19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,500
20. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,450
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Gets You 50 Mbps Speed And 500GB Data
- Mark The Calendar, Here is When Your iPhone, Watch, iPad and MacBook Get Updated
- Producer Vikas Gupta Reacts to Link Up Rumours With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws