WTA Rankings: Karolina Pliskova Closes Gap on World Number One Ashleigh Barty

Karolina Pliskova, who recently won the Zhengzhou Open, closed the gap at the top on world number one Ashleigh Barty, in the latest WTA rankings.

AFP

Updated:September 16, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
Karolina Pliskova and Ashleigh Barty (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Karolina Plikosva's victory at the Zhengzhou Open at the weekend means the Czech is now just 86 points behind Ashleigh Barty who remains at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Pliskova claimed her fourth title of the year as she defeated Petra Martic in a rain-disrupted final in Zhengzhou on Sunday.

After the 6-3, 6-2 win, the 27-year-old said that taking top spot from the Australian was "not my goal for now".

"My goal is to play well, which I'm trying to play. So that's my goal for now and to enjoy and to (not) really stress about results," she said.

There were no other changes in the top 25.

WTA rankings as of September 16:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,501 pts

2. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 6,415

3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,131

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4,846

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,835

6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,803

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,326

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,325

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,738

11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,115

12. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,893

13. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,785

14. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,769

15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,750

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,727

17. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,597

18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,517

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,500

20. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,450

