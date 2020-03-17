English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

WTA Suspends Women's Tennis Season until May 2 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

WTA

WTA

Women’s Tennis Association has suspended play until May 2 as the coronavirus pandemic continued its unprecedented shutdown of world sport.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 7:53 AM IST
Share this:

Paris: The WTA Tour announced on Monday it was suspending the women's tennis season until May 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2," a WTA spokesperson said.

"Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled.

"We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season."

The men's ATP Tour last week put its season on hold until April 27.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, is scheduled to begin on May 24.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story