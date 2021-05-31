sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»WTT Youth Star Contender: India's Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh Finish Runner-up
1-MIN READ

WTT Youth Star Contender: India's Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh Finish Runner-up

Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh

Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh

Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh lost in the under-19 girls doubles final at the World Table Tennis Youth Star Contender.

Indians Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh’s splendid run came to an end at the World Table Tennis Youth Star Contender as the pair lost 0-3 to Russians Natalia Malinina and Elizabet Abraamian in the under-19 girls doubles final.

Diya and Swastika lost 3-11, 6-11, 7-11. Earlier, they had made their way into the final after defeating Czech Republic’s Linda Zaderova and Croatia’s Hana Arapovic 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9 in a semi-final match.

In the quarter-finals, Diya and Swastika had notched-up convincing victories against Belarus’s Vera Volkava (11-9, 11-8, 11-9) and Russia’s Natalia (12-10, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8) respectively.

RELATED NEWS

While the youth national champion Diya gave her all and made life tougher for Russian Vlada Voronina, before losing the thrilling contest 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 7-11, current junior national champion Swastika lost to Turkey’s Ece Harac 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 3-11, 6-11 in an intense contest, .

Apart from Diya and Swastika, Preyesh Raj Suresh, Payas Jain and Deepit Patil competed in the boys category. Preyesh exited in the U-15 quarter-finals while Payas and Deepit, who competed in the U-19 category, reached the last-16 and group stage respectively.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, it was the first international youth event for Indian players.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 31, 2021, 17:46 IST