WWE: 24/7 Title Changes Hand Again and This Time at a Wedding
R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 belt at Drake Maverick's wedding by rolling up the groom just seconds after he got married.
Drake Maverick lost his WWE 24/7 belt on his wedding day.
The WWE 24/7 title has changed hands yet once again it seems, and that too during a wedding! A PWInsider report claims that the title change happened during Drake Maverick's wedding. Incidentally, Maverick himself pitched the idea to WWE bosses and they loved it. The sequence was filmed after he had actually been married.
Notably, the sequence shows R-Truth sneaking into the wedding and rolling up Maverick just seconds after he married former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle.
It was the happiest day of @WWEMaverick's life...until @RonKillings CRASHED IT to once again become #247Champion! pic.twitter.com/eebwttjgbe
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2019
According to the report, Braun Strowman, EC3, Jeremy Borash and former Impact Wrestling star Cheerleader Melissa (aka Alyssa Flash) were actually a part of the wedding with Matt Hardy's son Maxel acting as the ring bearer. Other wrestling personalities in attendance at the ceremony included Matt and Reby Hardy, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), Natalya Neidhart, former LAX member Diamante, and Impact star Kiera Hogan. However, it turns out that Drake Maverick's bride isn't upset that her husband is no longer the WWE 24/7 champion, but she is definitely annoyed that he allowed her special day to get ruined by it, posting on Twitter, ""I can't believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing. I want a divorce!"
I can’t believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing!
I WANT A DIVORCE! https://t.co/bdoAaANX1G
— ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) June 21, 2019
