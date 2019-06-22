Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WWE: 24/7 Title Changes Hand Again and This Time at a Wedding

R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 belt at Drake Maverick's wedding by rolling up the groom just seconds after he got married.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WWE: 24/7 Title Changes Hand Again and This Time at a Wedding
Drake Maverick lost his WWE 24/7 belt on his wedding day.
Loading...

The WWE 24/7 title has changed hands yet once again it seems, and that too during a wedding! A PWInsider report claims that the title change happened during Drake Maverick's wedding. Incidentally, Maverick himself pitched the idea to WWE bosses and they loved it. The sequence was filmed after he had actually been married.

Notably, the sequence shows R-Truth sneaking into the wedding and rolling up Maverick just seconds after he married former Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle.

According to the report, Braun Strowman, EC3, Jeremy Borash and former Impact Wrestling star Cheerleader Melissa (aka Alyssa Flash) were actually a part of the wedding with Matt Hardy's son Maxel acting as the ring bearer. Other wrestling personalities in attendance at the ceremony included Matt and Reby Hardy, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), Natalya Neidhart, former LAX member Diamante, and Impact star Kiera Hogan. However, it turns out that Drake Maverick's bride isn't upset that her husband is no longer the WWE 24/7 champion, but she is definitely annoyed that he allowed her special day to get ruined by it, posting on Twitter, ""I can't believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing. I want a divorce!"

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram