WWE: Alexa Bliss Reacts to Heavy Criticism from Fans After Her Hell in a Cell Victory

Some netizens love to go after some of the WWE wrestlers and Alexa Bliss is one of them. The former Women’s Champion has dealt with several such unfortunate online incidents in the past. However, after her recent performances at WWE Hell In A Cell, followed by WWE Monday Night RAW episodes has garnered quite a buzz on social media circuits. The superstar’s criticism continued this week about the new Bliss character, but she is not bothered by it and gave it back in her own style.

“They can say what they want," wrote Bliss along with a photo from Monday night RAW. The photo shows her crawling on the mat during her match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Bliss added, “I’m actually having fun."

See it here:

They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun pic.twitter.com/5B5dz8koZ3— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 23, 2021

Bliss’ response on the microblogging site garnered close to 18,000 likes and hundreds of user reactions. Several fans expressed their appreciation about her new character and wrote she’s “doing a great job.” While others commented on her new gimmick and urged her to continue having fun. Here’s a look at a few of them.

One user wrote that they are “having fun” watching her.

We’re having fun watching you, so, thank you !— Avi Arna (@ZigMonVIII) June 23, 2021

Another user replied stating having fun is “all that matters” and asked her to “keep up the amazing job.”

Tht all tht matters keep up the amazing job— Bobby Mathis (@BobbyMathis11) June 23, 2021

A third commented on the same lines and wrote he’s “loving” what the WWE star is “doing".

Keep doing a great job, loving what you are doing.— Cplcash (Dan) (@Cplcash) June 23, 2021

Another used a GIF featuring the wrestler and while tagging her in the post wrote “proud of you.”

“Love this version of you,” remarked another.

I really love this version of you lexi— VIPER (@VIP3R187) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, WWE is investing heavily in Alexa Bliss, so much so that the company is giving her space not only in the promos, but also in the ring. That is evident as Bliss received a new entrance theme and graphics on her arrival on this week’s RAW.

She teamed up with Nikki Cross and also confirmed their place in a Money in the Bank by defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The pair join Asuka and Naomi as confirmed entrants in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder match slated next month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here