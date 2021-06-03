WWE Announce Release of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and Other Superstars – Twitter Reacts

If the ‘Black Wednesday’ mayhem of 2020 and the recent release of several big names weren’t enough, WWE in another round of shake-up released a few other big names. The move shocked fans and the industry alike. The company on Wednesday, announced the official release of several superstars from its ranks including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett among others.

According to an official statement by the company, “WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. Further in the statement WWE wished the wrestlers “all the best in their future endeavours.”

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, a Fightful report confirmed the news which not only sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world, but also marked another dark day for professional wrestling. The publication named the above-mentioned superstars, however, what shocked everyone was Strowman’s inclusion in the release. The Monster Among Men, who signed with WWE in 2013, was last seen in action at last year’s WrestleMania to become Universal Champion. Many think that Strowman’s release was due to his massive contract agreement of 2019, by which he reportedly earned more than USD 1 million a year.

Strowman took to Twitter early on Thursday morning, where he wrote: ‘What a chapter in life!!! #ThankYou’

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Aleister Black soon followed suit and his response carried a bit more context. He tweeted to suggest he was shocked by the news and he is “gathering thoughts.” Further in the Tweet, Black thanked the “WWE Universe” for allowing him to create and give small bits of himself.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself.— Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

The news of WWE releasing Strowman, Black and others came as a huge shock to the wrestling world and fans. Many big names expressed their thoughts on Twitter, here are few:

Canadian-American television host Renee Paquette termed the move as a “horrible mismanagement of some really talented people.”

What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks.— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 2, 2021

While American professional wrestler and promoter Tommy Dreamer, tagged the released wrestlers and wrote that he is “shocked”

Alexa Bliss remarked with “terrible” and a broken heart emoji.

Host of Exile on Badstreet & @BTSheetsPod, Kris Zellner wrote that the names cut by WWE tell a “different story.” He further mentioned that it may not be too long before “we have new ownership of WWE.”

These names cut today so far by WWE definitely tells a story….you make cuts to maximize profits before selling a company and this has that look…..it may not be too long before we have new ownership of WWE— Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) June 2, 2021

Session Moth Martina shared a photo with Strowman and wrote if he fancies a “rematch”

Safe to say the WWE Universe was not happy with the news.

