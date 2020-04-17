WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Dies Aged 69

Veteran American announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel died at the age of 69, WWE announced on its website.

Although no personal detail regarding Finkel’s death was revealed in the statement, WWE recalled when he joined the organization in 1980; Finkel was its first employee. With his “distinctive voice” the announcer went on to become the longest-serving employee of the WWE.

Known as ‘the Fink’ affectionately, Finkel belonged to Newark, New Jersey and served as “indispensable resource” to the WWE offices for his “vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history”.

He was recognized for his catchphrases like, “and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!” which he used to present to the world wrestling heroes for decades. Finkel also had his stint in the in-ring battles. As the release said, Finkel battled it out with Harvey Wippleman in 1995 in WWE RAW.

“Well respected by current Superstars, WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, Finkel’s encyclopaedic memory and kindness made him beloved among his colleagues,” read the statement.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also tweeted about Finkel’s demise. She wrote, “In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything.”





