WWE Announcer Kayla Braxton Tests Positive for Coronavirus for The Second time; Deactivates Twitter Account Over Cyberbullying

A day after WWE reported multiple positive cases of coronavirus including in-ring talents and presenter Renee Young, it has been confirmed that announcer and host of WWE Bump Kayla Braxton too has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Interestingly, this is the second time Braxton has contracted the virus after testing positive back in March – confirming WWE’s first Covid-19 related case was in fact the 27-year-old.

Braxton took to Twitter to reveal her condition but she soon deactivated her account possibly owing to cyberbullying after a select few fans started accusing Braxton of carelessness.

ALSO READ: WWE Presenter Renee Young Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me,” Braxton had tweeted, before deactivating her acount.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce also announced he has been infected with COVID-19.





Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H

— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

ALSO READ: WWE Facing Multiple Coronavirus Positive Cases

Earlier, Young announced on twitter about her positive test as unconfirmed reports suggested that WWE may be facing up to two dozen positive cases. WWE had to shut their TV tapings temporarily last week over Covid-19 scare, but they resumed production shortly.

WWE had been filming their episodes without crowds for the month of May before adding Performance Center recruits as crowds, and later on allowed friends and families of in-ring talent to the PC. However, the latest development will in all likelihood change WWE plans once again.

ALSO READ: WWE Performance Center Talent Tests Positive for Covid-19; Show Tapings Cancelled

The Florida Department of Health had on Wednesday reported 3,286 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the State's total to 103,503 confirmed cases including 132 Orlando Airport employees. WWE employees and wrestlers would be flying in and out of their airport for WWE TV tapings if they were not Florida-based, PWinder further added in their report.