WWE Announces Official Date of Natalie Eva Marie's Return to Wrestling Ring

After sharing numerous sneakpeeks and promos hinting at her return to the wrestling ring of WWE, Natalie Eva Marieannounced on Monday that she will be making her official comeback on June 14. The 36-year-old made her appearance on Monday through her Eva-lution series and mentioned that she will be officially coming back on WWE RAW on the USA Network, which will be the go-home episode for Hell In a Cell.

It is also speculated that the upcoming match will feature Eva sparring against WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven.

In her last wrestling match that took place in mid-March, Niven teamed up with Jack Starz for a win over Jinny and Joseph Conners in the first-ever NXT UK mixed tag team match. Niven had been working in the NXT UK women’s division, but fell short two times against NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray last year.

In a series of six promos till now, Eva has explained what compelled her to makea comeback and how she will be raising the bar this time. The first promo was shared earlier last month that showed Eva in her pink-dyed hair and a black glossy dress. Posing on top of a red Ferrari, Eva had mentioned in her first promo that she had been wondering where she was and where she was going. The model further mentioned that on the road of life, there have been many twists and turns, but she had always tried to be in control of things and the independence that comes with it.

And for Eva, a part of that was giving back.So,the wrestler wanted to influence others to realise their own ambitions, as she mentioned in the WWE promo.

With this motivation, Eva decided to make her return to the place where her journey started.

