WWE Announces Release of Samoa Joe and Other Superstars; Fans React on Twitter

Just one year after ‘Black Wednesday’, WWE made a slew of releases once again. The company on Thursday announced the official release of several superstars from its ranks including the iconic duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, former women’s champion and divas champion Mickie James and Mojo Rawley, among others. However, the biggest surprise was the release of former NXT Champion and two-time United States Champion, Samoa Joe. The former champion was last seen at WrestleMania 37, at the commentary table.

WWE also released other wrestlers including Wesley Blake, and Tucker, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, and Bo Dallas. In a statement released on April 15, the company said that they have “come to terms,” on the release of several wrestlers that included Joe, Kay, Royce, James, among others. The statement added and wished them “all the best” in all their “future endeavours”.

The company quoted the same in a tweet posted on Friday morning.

The company’s announcement of several major releases has taken the wrestling world and social media by storm. There was huge outcry on Twitter as several of his fans were shocked to believe that the superstar left WWE without ever winning a world title. Several fans were angry, while few others were happy that the company released these stars instead of keeping them contracted and not using them to their potential.

One user shared Joe’s iconic photo of his victory against Shinsuke Nakamura from 2016 NXT TakeOver. Along the photo, the caption wrote how the company has someone like Joe on the “roster” and never give him a shot at “world championship”.

How can you have a guy on your roster like Samoa Joe and never give him the world championshipTriple H done right by him by giving him a 2x NXT Championship reign pic.twitter.com/nGVRLg6dRa — Alastair McKenzie (@mckenzieas93V2) April 15, 2021

Another user sharedJoe handling his commentary duties at WrestleMania amid “Thunderstorm”.

SAMOA JOE STOOD IN A THUNDERSTORM FOR YOU AND YOU RELEASE HIM?! pic.twitter.com/bKZb97ZM6H— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 15, 2021

A third shared the champion’s image with the title belt and wrote that Joe was “one of the best talkers,” he was “great in ring,” and was a “convincing badass”.

Samoa Joe was one of the best talkers WWE had, great in ring and was a convincing badass.Should have been WWE Champion, it’s a shame to see it end like this. pic.twitter.com/sFllPyXVlz — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 15, 2021

“The man was a beast,” remarked another.

SAMOA JOE IS TOO FAR NOWWASTED TALENT the man was a beast pic.twitter.com/bTUgicDGkA — Mr. Bamboozle (@Demonicalll) April 15, 2021

Another fan praised Joe’s “other worldly” talent on the mic. And “Not putting the Universal title on him,” was a huge mistake the captioned added.

Samoa Joe was other worldly on the mic. Not putting the Universal title on him was a huge mistake. pic.twitter.com/xuvZEK6hc9— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the star in a series of tweets responded to the news. In one tweet, he wrote that there’s “no snitching,” and he’s trying to work out “this 90 days”.

No snitching trying to work out this 90 days. https://t.co/tWd5KN6aRf— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021

In another post, he shared a person bowing out/down.

