WWE Announces Release of Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension

WWE has announced that the release requests of Sin Cara and Luke Harper have been granted. The wrestling company took to their website to make the news public, along with information that Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension too were released by them.

Taking to their website, they wrote, "WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension. WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors."

The news comes after Luke Harper was brought back to television briefly following his request for release. While Sin Cara has publicly asked for his release, The Ascension never made the news public.

Luke Harper debuted in WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family and following a successful stint in the faction, branched out in 2014, after which he went on to win the Intercontinental Championship. The Wyatt family reformed in 2015, and he returned to tag team competition.

The year 2017 saw his as a part of Bludgeon brothers, but it led to nowhere and Harper requested his release in April 2019. Harper was last seen at Hell In A Cell in October.

Sin Cara, on his part, had tweeted on November 11 that he was stuck in a place where he is not valued as an athlete or talent who never got the opportunity to shine. Subsequently, his last match with the company saw his feud with Drew McIntyre -- match which resulted in a humiliating defeat for him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.