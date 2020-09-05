WWE Announces Release of Tag Team Authors of Pain

WWE announced on Saturday that they have released both members of 'Authors of Pain' tag team, Akam and Rezar. The duo has been missing in action since March 9 episode of the Monday Night RAW, when they teamed up with Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins in a win over The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/26hOhQL2vS — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2020

Following the match it was reported that Rezar suffered a bicep injury, therefore putting the team on hiatus. As a result, it halted their push on the RAW brand and ended their alliance with Seth Rollins.

The Authors of Pain debuted at NXT TakeOver: The End in June 2016, attacking American Alpha following their defeat to The Revival.

They went on to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic that November before claiming the NXT tag titles at TakeOver: San Antonio in January 2017. Their reign lasted 202 days, the third-longest in NXT history.

In what was their last match in NXT, they challenged The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championship in a triple threat match also involving the team of Strong and WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, where they failed to win.

The AOP made their RAW debut in April 2018, and they won on their main roster debut against Heath Slater and Rhyno.

The highlight of their WWE career came a few months later when they defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap match to win the Raw Tag Team Championship. However, it was shortlived as Akam underwent a knee surgery soon after.

Later that year, AOP joined forces with Rollins when they made their comeback. Then in January 2020, the Seth Rollins & AOP faction was joined by Buddy Murphy.

The March 9 episode of Raw, turned out to be their final appearances in WWE, as they ended their journey with the wrestling giants with three tag team titles (NXT Tag Team Championship, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic) by their name.