Former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley has been forced to pull out of the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, where she was scheduled to face current champion Bianca Belair for the title after suffering an injury in a training session. The first ever WWE women’s grand slam champion is expected to be out for at least nine months, which means she’ll only be able to make her comeback in 2022.

She was scheduled to challenge The EST of WWE in an I Quit match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank on July 18.

WWE confirmed the news of Bayley’s injury on Twitter, they wrote, “@itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months. A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown."

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021

The 32-year-old had an incredible year in 2020 where she held the title till late October after she lost to Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell match. She was also a a women’s tag team champions with Sasha Banks, and following a successful heel turn in the fall of 2019, she became one of the promotion’s true workhorses.

She has also had runs with the NXT and Raw women’s championships, making her one of the most successful members of the women’s locker room in WWE history.

A nine-month recovery period would mean that Bayley woul miss the 2022 Royal Rumble in January and WrestleMania 38 next April which is scheduled to take place from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, if she makes an earlier recovery, her comeback could coincide with the Showcase of the Immortals.

This could pave the way for return of former RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch whose return to action has been doing rounds for some months now. It was reported that Becky Lynch worked out at WWE’s Performance Center in June.

‘The MAN’, Becky Lynch has been missing in action since last May when she relinquished her RAW title after announcing that she is pregnant. Lynch and fellow WWE Supertsar Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, Roux in December last year. Recently the couple tied the knot.

While Lynch is officially a member of the Raw roster, she could be moved to SmackDown to compensate for Bayley’s departure as WWE prepares for SummerSlam and beyond.

