WWE: Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Announce Birth of First Child in Instagram Photo

WWE superstars Becky Lynch (Rebecca Knox) and Seth Rollins (Colby Lopez) announced the birth of their daughter Roux in an Instagram post. Lynch posted a photo of her and Rollins holding the hand of the newborn with the caption "Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives .#andnew." Rollins posted the same photo with the hastag #andnew.

Lynch had first revealed the pregnancy in May in an emotional segment on WWE RAW, handing over the women's championship to Asuka as she took a break. Both Lynch and Rollins had announced their engagement in August 2019, out Covid-19 forced a postponement of their wedding plans.

The duo had also posted a pregnancy photoshoot last month and Rollins has been off-camera since WWE Survivor Series. There is no expected timeline of Lynch's return, but it is likely that she may be able to compete by Wrestlemania next year to reclaim here title.

In October, 33-year-old has treated her fans with a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time. Becky took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a black and white picture that features a shadow picture of Becky.

Lopez, had broken the news of Becky's pregnancy on his Instagram page in May. T he father-to-be's excitement knew no bounds as he penned a heartfelt note that said, "I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don't think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can't put into words how much it means to me. December can't come soon enough!!(sic.)"