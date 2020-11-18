WWE: Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Photoshoot is Out and You Can't Miss It

WWE wrestler Becky Lynch has shared a series of photos on her Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. In some pictures that she has shared, one can see her pose with fiance Seth Rollins.

She has shared six pictures in a carousel. In the first snap, she is seen posing with Seth. The wrestler couple are seen posing for the lens in formals. The mom-to-be is wearing a short black dress, while the dad-to-be is wearing a blue suit which he has teamed up with a black shirt and tie. In another photo, the two of them can be seen twinning in white. Becky is wearing one piece white outfit, while Seth is sporting a white round neck t-shirt with a pair of black trousers. In the image, the father and mother-to-be are holding the baby bump as they pose for the lens.

The final couple picture in the carousel oozes of love. In the snap, Seth is seen kissing Becky’s forehead. Becky, on the other hand, is holding her baby bump. In the picture, she is seen wearing a gorgeous red dress, while he is sporting a printed black colour coat with a plain white shoot.

In terms of the solo photos that have been shared, Becky is seen flaunting her baby bump while getting the candid snaps clicked. She is seen wearing a short dress and high heels. In the monochrome photograph, she is seen looking right into the camera lens. The subsequent photo is a coloured version of the same outfit. She is posing against the wall in her light brown outfit. The WWE star is seen posing candidly for the snap. In the last individual photo, she has shared a monochrome candid photo of herself in the same one piece white outfit.

Meanwhile, a report in Wrestling News mentions that the former RAW Women's Champion is about to give birth within a week or two. Till now there is no information regarding when she will be back to the WWE circuit. She last appeared on Raw in May this year to announce her pregnancy.