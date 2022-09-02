WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Live Coverage on Live TV Online

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: When and where to watch the Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Clash at the Castle will be WWE’s first stadium premium live event in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. The much-anticipated event will take place in Principality Stadium in Wales on Saturday, September 3. The massive program will have high stakes on the line and the continuation of major storylines in the WWE universe.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Notably, this will be the first major event without former CEO Vince McMahon and will be the premier event headed by Triple H and the new creative team.

So far, just six matches have been announced for the event. However, more matchups may be revealed on Friday Night SmackDown. As things stand, the match card looks solid, with numerous matchups showcasing top European talent from the main roster and healthy plot developments.

In the main event of the wrestling extravaganza, Drew McIntyre will seek to use his home-court advantage to record the biggest win of his career when he takes on Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE global championship on the night.

The SmackDown women’s title will be on the line as champion Liv Morgan face Shayna Baszler. In the Intercontinental Championship, the Irish Warrior Sheamus will challenge champion Gunther after the two have battled multiple times in the build-up to this event. Elsewhere, Rey Mysterio and Edge’s feud with Judgment Day will finally find a conclusion on the night.

With high-octane action and edge-of-the-seat drama expected on the night, do not miss the enthralling showdown from WWE’s Clash at the Castle mega event.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Clash at the Castle 2022:

When will WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 3.

Where is WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 taking place?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 is taking place at the Principality Stadium in Wales, UK.

What time does WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 begin?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will be telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here