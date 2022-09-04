WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns Stands Tall; Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title

After a 30-year hiatus, WWE’s return to the United Kingdom was a resounding success as the fans poured in to witness the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fight off homeboy Drew McIntyre to successfully defend the title he has held on to for more than two years now.

The match for the intercontinental championship between Gunther and Sheamus was another highlight of the event which proved to be one of the best bouts in recent memory.

Here are the results from the WWE Clash at the Castle:

Madcap Moss and The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Alpha Academy:

This fight got the show underway in a routine to warm up the crowd for the heavy match card for the event.

Madcap Moss, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were pitted against Austin Theory and the Alpha Academy. After the initial exchange of blows, there were bodies flying everywhere as Moss, Dawkins and Ford combined flawlessly to overpower Chad Gable with a flurry of combination moves before Ford hit him with a frog splash to seal the deal.

-Madcap Moss and The Street Profits beat Austin Theory and Alpha Academy.

Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs Damage Control (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai:

This entertaining affair was a match that could have swung either way. Damage Control were intent on separating their opponents from the pack and they managed to do exactly so while Alexa Bliss was in the ring. A hot tag to Bianca could have turned the tide of the game before Bayley and Iyo came to the aid of their teammate Kai in the nick of time. After helping Kai connect a knee on Belair, Bayle’s Rose Plant move and Iyo’s moonsault on the EST were enough to pack up the fight in favour of team Damage control.

-Damage Control beat Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Shaemus:

An old-school beatdown featuring the two men was a solid match as the wrestlers obliterated each other. There were punches flying everywhere as Gunther got off to a great start taking the fight to Sheamus. But, the Celtic warrior kept growing into the fight as he managed to hit the white noise. He even connected with a Celtic cross, which he thought had done the deed, but, Gunther fought back to hit Shaemus with a deadly Lariat and defend his title.

-Gunther beat Sheamus

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler:

This was a topsy-turvy match in which Shayna Baszler was focused on taking the fight to Morgan, who was put on the defensive due to Baszler’s aggression. Liv Morgan held on to deliver a knee to the head of Shayna before she pulled out of a two count. Shayna recovered and was looking to lock in the armbar, but Liv smashed Baszler’s head into the turnbuckle before hitting the oblivion to pick up the victory.

-Liv Morgan beat Shayna Baszler

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Daien Priest):

Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor kicked off the fight as the judgement day managed to isolate Rey in their corner to go to work on him. However, the veteran wrestler managed to tag his partner in to turn the tide of the game. He hit Balor with a 619, only for Priest to break the count at 2. Dominik Mysterio served as a distraction throughout the bout as he first prevented Priest from connecting a Coup de grace on Edge, and came up with another distraction to permit Rey to use the 619 on Priest to pick up the victory.

However, things turned sour as Dominik Mysterio hit both Edge and Rey while the pair were celebrating their win.

-Edge and Rey Mysterio beat The Judgement Day

Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle:

Rolling started the match on a positive note as he took the offensive route. After some initial exchange of blows, Rolling brutalised Riddle by pushing him into the barricade before sending him crashing through the announcers’ table. Riddle recovered to inflict some damage on Rollins, who hit Riddle with his own move before talking smack to the wrestler. The direction of the match turned against as an out-of-control Riddle tried to end things with a chair after a flurry of chops to Rollins’ body. But, Seth Rolling managed to evade the fatal attack and hit a stomp on his opponent to seal the victory.

-Seth Rollins beat Matt Riddle.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre:

The biggest fight of the night was a brutal one as McIntyre, backed by his loud home crowd support got on the nerves of Roman who was miffed with the reception for the challenger. He levelled the Brit to lay him on the canvas and progressed to demand acknowledgement from the crowd before he finished things off. But, McIntyre came back to throw Reigns around the ring as the Scot sent his opponent crashing into every piece of hard material available around.

The wrestlers traded blow for blow hitting each other with spear after spear nd when both fighters seemed to be running out of fuel, in came Austin Theory in an attempt to cash in his money in the bank title, but he was stopped by none other then Tyson Fury himself.

The two slugged it out before Reigns picked up the win thanks to an interference from Solo Sikoa, The Uso’s younger brother, to retain his title.

-Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre.

