WWE Clash of Champions 2019: Event Date, Full Match Card, How to Watch, Live Streaming

WWE Clash of Champions is all set to make a return this year. The event will see a few big clashes with reigning WWE title holders taking centre stage. The King of the Ring tournament will also see its first winner in four years. The evening will see Kofi Kingston defend his WWE Championship belt against Randy Orton in their long fought rivalry, while new Tag champions will be pitted against each other when Seth Rollins defends his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at the event. The event will air live of WWE Network at 7pm ET (4:30am IST) on September 15, with a kickoff show that is scheduled to start an hour earlier.

Match Card for WWE Clash of Champions 2019:

Universal Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman: The two reigning Raw tag champions will be facing each other for the Universal championship that Rollins won after defeating Brock Lesner.

WWE Championship - Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton: The rivalry has been going on for some time now, with Orton hitting Kingston with an RKO following a six-man tag on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, and Kingston executing his own sneak attack with a Trouble in Paradise a week later.

Raw Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Following The Boss' return to wrestling, after which she targeted Lynch, this has been the hottest bout in WWE recently.

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: The match which was proposed and accepted during "A Moment of Bliss" on SmackDown live, will see a culmination at the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No disqualification): Rowan was revealed as the man who attacked Reigns during the forklift incident, and on the final SmackDown before Clash of Champions, Rowan and Reigns brawled through the crowd and former used camera equipment to lay out Reigns.

Intercontinental Championship - Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz.

United States Championship - AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship - The New Day (c) vs. The Revival.

Women's Tag Team Championship - Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire.

Cruiserweight Championship - Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado.

Raw Tag Team Championship - Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode: Stowman and Rollins will be entering the ring, not once, but twice during the Clash of Champions, while they will face off against each other for the Universal Championship, they will aslo have to defend their tag team championship belts against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

