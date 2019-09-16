Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results, Recap: Seth Rollins Beats Braun Strowman, The Fiend Bray Wyatt Makes a Comeback

The WWE Clash of Champions evening saw WWE champion Kofi Kingston defeat Randy Orton to retain the title.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results, Recap: Seth Rollins Beats Braun Strowman, The Fiend Bray Wyatt Makes a Comeback
Photo Courtesy: WWE
Loading...

In a pay-per-view that featured 11 matches and 10 title defences, only two changed hands in WWE Clash of Champions 2019. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeated Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in a predictable turn of events to win the championship, while The New Day lost the WWE SmackDown tag team championship to The Revival.

While there were quite a few stellar moments including the return of The Fiend Bray Wyatt to close the show, the overall evening was lackluster in terms of titles changing hands.

The WWE Clash of Champions evening saw WWE champion Kofi Kingston defeat Randy Orton to retain the title as he countered a running punt to the head with a Trouble in Paradise for the win. Universal champion Seth Rollins too defeated former tag team partner Braun Strowman with four finishing Stomps plus a Pedigree. The victory, however, was short-lived as when Rollins hit the top of the ramp to celebrate the win, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt emerged as The Fiend to hit Sister Abigail from behind before applying the Mandible Claw.

Here’s what else happened on WWE Clash of Champions 2019:

Cruiserweight Championship -- Drew Gulak (c) defeated Lince Dorado (via pinfall) and Humberto Carrillo to retain the title in the Kickoff Show.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall to retain the title with a Phenomenal Forearm and a second Styles Clash to put Alexander away.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) via pinfall to win the titles. The match saw chaos as Strowman accidentally bulldozed Roode into Rollins with Rollins slamming his head into the turnbuckle. Roode hit a stunned Rollins with a Glorious DDT for the pin.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair via pinfall to retain the title. Bayley slammed Flair's face into an exposed turnbuckle and rolled her up for the pin.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Revival defeated The New Day (c) via submission to win the titles.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated Fire & Desire via pinfall to retain the titles. The match also featured 24/7 champion R-Truth who entered the ring and was briefly rolled up by Bliss for a pin attempt that could only get two.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated The Miz via pinfall to retain the title with Sami Zayn's help.

Erick Rowan defeated Roman Reigns via pinfall as Luke Harper made a comeback and intercepting a spear attempt by Reigns and giving him a boot on the face. A clothesline inside the ring from Harper followed by an Iron Claw Slam on Reigns saw him win the match.

The evening also saw the Raw Women's Championship bout where Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch via disqualification. The match was followed by a physical brawl that took place all over the arena. The match concluded when Banks brought a chair in the ring but the referee pulled it out of her hands. Lynch picked it up and swung it at Banks but hit the referee instead, getting disqualified in the process.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram