WWE Clash of Champions 2019: Sasha Banks Reveals Reason for Post-WrestleMania 35 Hiatus

Sasha Banks has revealed she stepped back from WWE after WrestleMania 35 because she needed to 're-evaluate' her life, according to Express UK. Sasha Banks was not seen in any of the weekly shows of WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown after she and Bayley lost the tag team championships to Peyton Royce and Billie Kay of The IIconics at Wrestlemania 35.

According to reports, Sasha Banks was extremely frustrated with the result and asked WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for her release following WrestleMania. However, the four-time WWE women's champion denied the rumours back then.

The former NXT Women's champion recently returned to active wrestling and earned herself a title shot against the Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the Clash of Champions.

Speaking to American radio station WFNZ, Sasha Bank revealed the reason behind her hiatus following WrestleMania 35. "I’ve been doing this for seven years straight - no breaks," she said, adding, "So you know, people need to step back and re-evaluate their lives, take care of their souls, and their minds."

In the interview that took place prior to the WWE Clash of Champions 2019, Banks further went on to add that she is back and she is better than ever and has got herself a championship match.

“I’m a star, I’m a main eventer, I’m a headliner. I’m making money and I’m making moves. Period," she further added.

The Raw Women's Championship at Clash of the Champions saw Sasha Banks defeat Becky Lynch via disqualification. A physical match that saw both superstars go all out, Banks secured a late near fall when she used Lynch's body to block the referee's vision of a chair shot in an homage to her idol Eddie Guerrero. However, the match came to an end when Banks brought the chair into the ring, which the referee pried out of her hands. Lynch picked it up and aimed it at her, but inadvertently hit the referee instead, leading to a disqualification.

The match was followed by an intense physical brawl outside the ring, where Lynch beat Banks down with the chair and followed her into the crowd where she Dis-Arm-Her on Banks. The fight continues, with Lynch once again attacking Banks with the chair and a second Dis-Arm-Her to drive home a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.