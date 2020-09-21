WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Matches, Location, When and Where to Watch

WWE is all geared for the 2020 edition of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view which begins from September 27. This is the night when all the champions of RAW and SmackDown will have to prove their mettle and worthiness to hold on to their titles. The event will be held at the WWE ThunderDome inside Orlando's Amway Center. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

When to watch WWE Clash of Champions 2020 in India?

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 can be watched on September 28 2020 at 4:30 AM IST. The kick-off will begin 3:30 AM IST.

Where to watch WWE Clash of Champions 2020 in India?

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 can be watched on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels in India. The event will also be streamed on Sony Liv app.

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 line-up:

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: Randy Orton will seek to have his revenge at the event against the reigning champion Drew McIntyre. He qualified for a rematch after beating Seth Rollins and Keith Lee in a triple threat match.

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: The cousins will be up against each other again when Universal champion Roman Reigns will take on Jey Uso. He had won the title at Payback, following his return to WWE at SummerSlam.

Intercontinental Championship - Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles (Ladder match): Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles will add another episode in their rivalry with Sami Zayn in the mix. The trio will fight for the title in a ladder match. The three have attacked one another in the lead up to the event and then Hardy officially threw a challenge for the triple threat match.

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley vs. Nikki Cross: Bayley will try her best to hold on to the championship in the match against Nikki Cross, who fought her way through in the four-way clash with Tamina, Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss. Bayley will also be wary of Sasha Banks, who has been waiting in the wings for some time now.

Women's Tag Team Championship - Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. The Riott Squad: After defending their titles from Bayley and Sasha Banks, Jax and Baszler have now been challenged by The Riott Squad.

Raw Women's Championship - Asuka vs. Natalya: Though the official confirmation is yet to be made, Raw Women's Champions Asuka will most likely defend her title against Natalya.