WWE Clash of Champions Results: Roman Reigns Retains Title after Terribly Beating Cousin Jey Uso

All RAW and Smackdown titles of WWE need to be defended in the Clash of Champions. The action episode had more than quite a few nail-biting moments that left the fans speechless. In fact, one of the most iconic moments of the WWE Clash of Champions was when Roman Reigns established himself the top heel in the company after terribly beating his own cousin.

In the event, Reigns defended the universal championship title against Jey Uso. It cannot be said that Jey did not put efforts, but one can also not deny that Roman Reign was too strong and too good for him

Here is quick look at all that happened in last night's episode of 2020 WWE Clash of Champions:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship - Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro (c) vs. Lucha House Party: Nakamura and Cesaro (c) defeated Lucha House Party via pinfall to retain titles. Whether a fan of WWE or not, this outing was so intense and gripping that anyone who would be watching the match would have clearly witnessed some nail biting moments.

Intercontinental Championship - Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles (Ladder Match): Sami Zayn defeated champion Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles to win the title. In order to win the title, Zayn ended up using a handcuff to tie Hardy to the ladder, while he handcuffed Styles to his own arm.

Take a look at an intense moment from the outing:

24/7 Championship - Gulak vs R-Truth: At first, Gulak defeated champion R-Truth via pinfall. Later to reclaim his lost title, R-Truth hit his opponent with a metal bowl to score a pin and reclaimed his title.

Raw Women's Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega: Champion Asuka managed to retain her title after she defeated Zelina Vega via Submission. During the match, Asuka gave quite a few moments during which the fans were reassured as to why she really deserves the said title.

United States Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews via submission to retain his title. Take a look at this stunning move from the outing that will blow your mind away:

Raw Tag Team Championship - The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza: The Street Profits defeated Andrade and Garza to retain the titles. The duo was defeated via pinfall. It seemed as if Garza was hurt during the outing. In a report in CBS Sports, it has been mentioned that "the referee's signal that an injury occurred was generally ignored". Therefore, this led him to call an end to the match despite the kick out.

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley (c) vs. Asuka (c): The match between champions saw Asuka defeat Bayley. During the match, Bayley used a steel chair to hit Asuka. Moments later, Sasha Banks intervened and hit Bayley with a steel chair too. In the brutal turn of events, Banks rolled out of the ring with her title and retreating. So even though Asuka won the match, Bayley too managed to keep her title.

Here is a snippet on Banks attacking Bayley:

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match): Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton in order to retain his WWE Championship title. The match was not only intense but was also a bit odd at certain places. After McIntyre loaded Orton in the ambulance, one sees Ric Flair on the driver's seat, which clearly is a bit odd. However, it is undeniable that the match was intense and did not let fans get bored for a minute.

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso: Champion Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso via stoppage in order to retain his title. There was a point where Reigns attacked Uso with a spear.

Have a look at this clip:

The match reached a level where Jimmy had to intervene and throw the towel as Uso, who was in a terrible condition because of the intense beating by Reigns.