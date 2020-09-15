WWE Clash of Champions to include WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Monday made the announcement that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will face the Riott Squad with the titles on the line at the PPV on September 27. The outing will also be aired live on the WWE Network.

The official announcement read, "WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. The Riott Squad."

It went on to describe that the gold rush at WWE Clash of Champions will include the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. "Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan risked their partnership to earn the championship opportunity, defeating The IIconics in a match where winners earned a crack at the champions, and the losing team had to split up," it said.

Shedding some light on their previous outing, the announcement mentioned, "The Riott Squad pulled off the win, setting the stage for their showdown with the champions."

It has also been speculated that Jax & Baszler's seeming inability to get on the same page may become The Riott Squad's key to victory at Clash of Champions.

"The titleholders' bickering already cost Baszler a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Riott & Morgan. Will they be able to get it together when the titles are on the line? Find out at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!" it concluded.

For the unversed, WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is a professional wrestling women's tag team championship which has been both created and promoted by the American promotion WWE. It must be noted that the said championship is the only one in the promotion.

Meanwhile, WWE has three major brand divisions: Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. As of now, the current champions are the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler from Raw.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was set up on December 24, 2018. The announcement was made in the Monday Night Raw episode.