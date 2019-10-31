WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV, India Timings
WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Tyson Fury, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar and Cain Veasquez will all be in action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh. (Photo Credit: WWE)
WWE is all geared up to head back to the Middle East's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the latest installment of Crown Jewel on October 31 in Riyadh. The event will see reigning lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to step into a wrestling ring to face off against Braun Strowman, while WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Cain Veasquez -- the man who took the UFC heavyweight championship from Lesnar in October 2010. The second edition of the Crown Jewel is also special since it will showcase, for the first time first-ever women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia, where Lacey Evans will be taking on Natalya.
Moreover, the event will also see the teams of WWE legends Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair take on each other in a traditional five-on-five tag team match. The match will see Roman Reigns captain Team Hogan, while Team Flair will be led by Randy Orton.
Here's everything you need to know about the WWE Crown Jewel 2019 pay per view.
What time will WWE Crown Jewel 2019 start?
The WWE Crown Jewel will start at 10:30PM IST. The Kickoff show for Crown Jewel will start at 9:30PM IST.
Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2019 on TV?
WWE Crown Jewel will be televised on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1HD (both English) and Ten 3, Ten 3HD (both Hindi).
Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2019 live streaming?
The live streaming of WWE Crown Jewel will be available on the WWE Network, Jio TV and Airtel TV. The Kick off show will be available on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
