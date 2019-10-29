WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Match Card, Date and Other Details About Upcoming Pay-per-view

WWE is all geared up to return to the Middle East as the company presents the latest installment Crown Jewel on October 31 in Riyadh. This will be, perhaps, the most star-studded since WWE signed a 10-year partnership that began last year. The show will feature the reigning lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world entering a WWE ring while a former UFC heavyweight champion will be seen making his WWE in-ring debut against a formidable and familiar foe. The event will also see the rematch for the universal championship following its controversial ending in Hell in a Cell. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET. The Kick off pre-show will start at 12pm ET.

Here are the matches that are slated to take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

Universal Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) versus "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere): A cross-branded show, considering Wyatt was moved to SmackDown during the draft, fans will be eager for the outcome following its controversial ending in Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar (c) versus Cain Velasquez: Old foes meet in this match after Lesnar took only seconds to win the WWE championship from Kofi Kingston in SmackDown's debut on Fox. Velasquez took the UFC heavyweight championship from Lesnar in October 2010.

Braun Strowman versus Tyson Fury: Lineal heavyweight boxing champ Fury will face Strowman after the two got into an altercation on SmackDown's debut on Fox.

Team Hogan: Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali and Shorty G versus Team Flair: Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. A traditional five-on-five elimination match usually reserved for Survivor Series, the bout will see teams of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair fighting it out.

20-man battle royal for United States championship shot where the winner will earn a shot at US champion AJ Styles later in the show.

The match will involve superstars: WWE 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh, Mojo Rawley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Sin Cara, The Brian Kendrick, Titus O'Neil, Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Drake Maverick, Eric Young, Luke Harper, Cedric Alexander, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo and No Way Jose

A Tag Team Turmoil will take place featuring The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and The B-Team.

Mansoor versus Cesaro: A match made for the local crowd, it will see home hero Mansoor take on Cesaro.

