WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Results: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Wins Universal Title, Brock Lesnar Beats Cain Velasquez

WWE's fourth foray into Saudi Arabia was perhaps the company's most star-studded event there till now. Bouts in WWE Crown Jewel 2019 featured the Boxing's heavyweight champion Tyson Fury taking on Braun Strowman, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez fighting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and the first-ever women's match featuring Natalya and Lacey Evans. The evening also saw the much-awaited rematch between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with an unexpected ending.

Surprisingly, despite all its hype, the evening saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defeat Cain Velasquez via submission to retain the title. The match incorporated mixed martial arts style with both superstars brawling with each other. However, Lesnar gained the upper hand by targeting Velasquez's injured knee. Lesnar caught the challenger with a Kimura Lock to earn a tap out and retain the title.

Post the match, Lesnar continued with the hold, prompting Rey Mysterio to scramble in for the save with a chair. He was however laid down with an F5 onto the chair. As Lesnar continued with the attack, Mysterio reentered and beat down Lesnar with another chair forcing him to retreat from the ring.

Later during the show, Mysterio gave a backstage promo where he credited the WWE Champion for the win but promised to make him pay for what Lesnar had done to his son Dominick and their family.

Here's what else happened during WWE Crown Jewel 2019:

Humberto Carillo won the 20-Man Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contender for US title.

R-Truth defeated Sunil Singh via pinfall to win the 24/7 Championship.

The OC defeated The Viking Raiders via pinfall to win the Tag Team World Cup after The OC was able to throw Ivar out and hit Erik with a finisher to secure the cup.

The matches leading to the finale of the Tag Team World Cup included:

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Lucha House Party via pinfall.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins via pinfall.

Heavy Machinery defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode via pinfall.

New Day defeated Heavy Machinery via pinfall.

New Day defeated B-Team via pinfall.

New Day defeated The Revival via pinfall.

The OC defeated New Day via pinfall.

Following this The OC took on The Viking Raiders for the win.

Mansoor defeated Cesaro via pinfall.

Samir Singh defeated R Truth via pinfall to win the 24/7 Championship title.

AJ Styles defeated Humberto Carillo via pinfall to retain the United States Championship title.

Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali and Shorty G) defeated Team Flair (Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Shinsuke Nakamura) after Reigns hit Orton with a spear.

The evening also saw Tyson Fury defeat Braun Strowman via count-out after the boxing superstar connected with a right cross knocking Strowman off the ring apron and into the barricade. Strowman was unable to re-enter the ring before the 10 count.

The first-ever women's bout at Crown Jewel saw Natalya defeat Lacey Evans after she locked in Evans with her trademark Sharpshooter.

The evening also saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt take on Universal Champion Seth Rollins and defeat him to win the title in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The match saw Rollins send Wyatt through the barricade and hit him with the top of the announcer's table. The to and fro saw the Universal Champ even trying to slam a sledgehammer into the Fiend's head but he was caught with a Mandible Claw. As the bout proceeded, a turn of events saw Wyatt give Rollins the Mandible Claw followed by 'Sister Abigail' to win the Universal Championship title.

