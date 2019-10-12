WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Tyson Fury Versus Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar Versus Cain Velasquez Announced

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will see two heavyweight combat sport stars officially cross over to the world of wrestling when Cain Velasquez battles it out with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury meets Braun Strowman.

Both matches were confirmed by executive vice president of talent Paul 'Triple H' Levesque on Friday, during a WWE press conference in Las Vegas for the pay-per-view, which is all set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31.

SamckDown's Friday night premiere on FOX also saw former UFC heavyweight champion debuting on the blue brand as he attacked and ran off Lesnar after he defeated Kofi Kingston to become the new WWE champion in a matter of mere seconds. Velasquez, who had most famously defeated Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight championship in 2010, was introduced into WWE programming as a support for Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick following their assault at the hands of Lesnar.

Taking to Twitter, WWE posted a clip from the event along with the caption, "#WWEChampion @BrockLesnar and @cainmma come face-to-face ahead of their match on Oct. 31 at #WWECrownJewel!"

Speaking at the press conference, Velasquez was heard saying, "Brock Lesnar crossed the wrong familia. For that, he needs to pay. I know Brock is big. He's the biggest. But he ain't the baddest," vowing to beat him again, this time at the Crown Jewel.

Notably, according to a report in ESPN, Cain Velasquez has fully jumped from UFC into professional wrestling by signing a multiyear deal with WWE.

WWE Crown Jewel is also set to see a match between Team Hogan and Team Flair a month ahead of Survivor Series. Notably, Seth Rollins and Rusev are already in Team Hogan, while Team Flair already has Randy Orton and King Corbin. Three more wrestlers for each team are yet to be decided.

