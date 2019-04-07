English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WWE: D-Generation X, Brutus the Barber Enter Hall of Fame
D-Generation X touted as the most rebellious and iconic group in WWE history, comprises the well-known Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac and the late Chyna.
D-generation X. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New York: A host of inductees including the most rebellious group, The D-Generation X and Brutus the Barber, have made their way into WWE's Hall of Fame 2019, a day before the sports entertainment company's annual flagship event, WrestleMania.
The glittering ceremony took place at a nearly-packed Barclays Center here and among the other inductees included Warrior Award' recipient Sue Aitchison and Harlem Heat.
D-Generation X touted as the most rebellious and iconic group in WWE history, comprises the well-known Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac and the late Chyna.
Harlem Heat is the tag team of Booker T and Stevie Ray. With this, Booker became a two-time inductee into the Hall of Fame, joining Ric Flair and Shawn Micheals of D-Generation X.
"My life has been super crazy and this is an incredible award and I'm honoured to receive it and it is a recognition of my work," said Brutas the Barber.
Meanwhile, the WWE's New York NXT was held Friday night at the same venue where the '2 out of the 3 fall' match between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole went down the wire.
During the brutal match, the pendulum often swung, but in the end Johnny emerged victorious.
While Cole clinched the first round, Johnny clinched the second and the third round to bag the top title in the NXT.
Also, Velveteen Dream was crowned as the NXT North American champion after he stunned Matt Riddle, while Walter defeated crowd-favourite Pete Dunne in an enthralling encounter to be crowned as the United Kingdom champion.
WrestleMania 35' will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and aired on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 in India.
The glittering ceremony took place at a nearly-packed Barclays Center here and among the other inductees included Warrior Award' recipient Sue Aitchison and Harlem Heat.
D-Generation X touted as the most rebellious and iconic group in WWE history, comprises the well-known Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac and the late Chyna.
Harlem Heat is the tag team of Booker T and Stevie Ray. With this, Booker became a two-time inductee into the Hall of Fame, joining Ric Flair and Shawn Micheals of D-Generation X.
"My life has been super crazy and this is an incredible award and I'm honoured to receive it and it is a recognition of my work," said Brutas the Barber.
Meanwhile, the WWE's New York NXT was held Friday night at the same venue where the '2 out of the 3 fall' match between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole went down the wire.
During the brutal match, the pendulum often swung, but in the end Johnny emerged victorious.
While Cole clinched the first round, Johnny clinched the second and the third round to bag the top title in the NXT.
Also, Velveteen Dream was crowned as the NXT North American champion after he stunned Matt Riddle, while Walter defeated crowd-favourite Pete Dunne in an enthralling encounter to be crowned as the United Kingdom champion.
WrestleMania 35' will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and aired on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 in India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Denies Playing Kartik Aaryan's Father in 'Love Aaj Kal 2'
- Majili Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Film has Perfect Emotional Velocity
- IPL 2019 | Backed Our Bowlers to Defend 140: Rohit
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Goes Racing With Watson Jr and Tahir Jr
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results