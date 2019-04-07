WWE: D-Generation X, Brutus the Barber Enter Hall of Fame

A host of inductees including the most rebellious group, The D-Generation X and Brutus the Barber, have made their way into WWE's Hall of Fame 2019, a day before the sports entertainment company's annual flagship event, WrestleMania.The glittering ceremony took place at a nearly-packed Barclays Center here and among the other inductees included Warrior Award' recipient Sue Aitchison and Harlem Heat.D-Generation X touted as the most rebellious and iconic group in WWE history, comprises the well-known Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac and the late Chyna.Harlem Heat is the tag team of Booker T and Stevie Ray. With this, Booker became a two-time inductee into the Hall of Fame, joining Ric Flair and Shawn Micheals of D-Generation X."My life has been super crazy and this is an incredible award and I'm honoured to receive it and it is a recognition of my work," said Brutas the Barber.Meanwhile, the WWE's New York NXT was held Friday night at the same venue where the '2 out of the 3 fall' match between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole went down the wire.During the brutal match, the pendulum often swung, but in the end Johnny emerged victorious.While Cole clinched the first round, Johnny clinched the second and the third round to bag the top title in the NXT.Also, Velveteen Dream was crowned as the NXT North American champion after he stunned Matt Riddle, while Walter defeated crowd-favourite Pete Dunne in an enthralling encounter to be crowned as the United Kingdom champion.WrestleMania 35' will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and aired on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 in India.