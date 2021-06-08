WWE Diva Charlotte Flair Reacts to Fiance Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Debut

After the latest round of ‘spring cleaning’ from WWE that saw many notable names being released last week, another big surprise shocked All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and WWE fans alike, as former WWE superstar Andrade El Idolo made his debut in last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar who had been with WWE since 2015, had requested for a release in March this year. However, his release was withheld by the company that month, but they released him once WWE Fastlane concluded.

The Mexican pro wrestler was introduced by Vickie Guerrero and it didn’t take long for social media platforms to light up with reactions after the debut. That included one from the superstar’s fiancé Charlotte Flair, who could not have been more thrilled to see him shine and reacted with a slew of crying faces emojis and hearts.

See it here:

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 5, 2021

The Queen’s post garnered more than 20 thousand likes and many interesting user comments. Many wished the couple “congratulation”, while others reacted with synonyms of “awesome”.

El Idolo’s dramatic debut happened during Mark Henry’s welcome segment, when Vickie Guerrero interrupted Henry’s interview to introduce El Idolo as her new client. In his opening promo, the AEW debutant made it quite clear that he plans on becoming the new face of AEW.

Watch it here:

In a following tweet, AEW shared a poster featuring the Mexican wrestler and wrote,” welcome to the team.”

Meanwhile, El Idolo had hit the ground running since his release from WWE, which he initially asked for. He not only has a match against Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX for the upcoming AAA Mega Championship later this year, but he is also right in the thick of things at AEW now, and the future looks bright for the Mexican.

Flair, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and El Idolo became a couple in early 2019 and a year later the duo got engaged on January 1, 2020. The former WWE Raw Women’s champion has won several titles in her stint with the company and will look to claim the Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley in the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event that is scheduled to take place later this month.

