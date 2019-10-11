WWE Draft 2019: Here's All of Draft-eligible Superstars for Raw and SmackDown

With the WWE Draft inching closer, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out which wrestler will be drafted to which brand. Set to commence on October 11, at the Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, WWE has decided to divide their talent into two separate preliminary WWE Draft Pools.

More than 70 Superstars, including Tag Teams, have been placed into this year's WWE Draft pool.

The move basically ensures that the first ten picks Friday night on SmackDown will not be filled with all the top talent. Thus, wrestlers like Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar will not be allowed to be selected by either brand till the October 14 episode of Monday Night Raw.

However, wrestling fans will know where wrestlers like Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and The Fiend have been drafted to, by Friday night.

The move will see several superstars having to shift their alliances and loyalties according to the brands they are placed in as they head to either of the Red or Blue brands.

Furthermore, Friday's SmackDown will see former Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns battle it out for their respective brands to determine who amongst SmackDown or RAW will have the bragging rights of having the first pick of the draft.

Notably, any undrafted Superstars will immediately be declared free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

Here is the full list of draft-eligible wrestlers and which night they are available to be picked. 30 Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on Friday night's SmackDown, while 41 Superstars will be eligible on Monday Night Raw.

Friday Night SmackDown - October 11

· Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

· Roman Reigns

· The O.C. (United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

· "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

· Drew McIntyre

· Randy Orton

· Sasha Banks

· Ricochet

· Braun Strowman

· Bobby Lashley

· Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

· Lacey Evans

· The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

· SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

· Natalya

· The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

· Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado)

· Cesaro

· Kevin Owens

· Humberto Carrillo

· Akira Tozawa

· Sin Cara

· Eric Young

· EC3

· Chad Gable

· Heath Slater

· Drew Gulak

· The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

· Tamina

Monday Night Raw, October 14

· Universal Champion Seth Rollins

· WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

· SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

· Titus O'Neil

· Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

· Aleister Black

· The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

· Daniel Bryan

· Bayley

· Luke Harper

· Erick Rowan

· The Miz

· Ali

· King Corbin

· Elias

· Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode

· Samoa Joe

· WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

· Rusev

· Cedric Alexander

· Rey Mysterio

· R-Truth

· Carmella

· AOP (Akam & Rezar)

· Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)

· Apollo Crews

· Andrade

· Liv Morgan

· Jinder Mahal

· Buddy Murphy

· Mojo Rawley

· No Way Jose

· Dana Brooke

· Shelton Benjamin

· Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

· The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

· Sarah Logan

· Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

· Drake Maverick

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.