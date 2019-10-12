WWE Draft 2019 Results Round 1: Roman Reigns Moves to SmackDown, Becky Lynch Still With RAW
WWE Draft 2019: Here are the results after the first round of the draft got over on Friday.
The WWE Draft, that will be held over two days, began with SmackDown on Friday, October 11 and is slated to continue on Monday Night Raw on October 14. With the first round of the draft being completed, there have been some major changes, which includes Roman Reigns moving to SmackDown.
This follows after a Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns match was scheduled on the new Friday Night SmackDown to determine which brand will get to pick the first superstar. The match saw Rollins defeat Reigns via disqualification, when The Fiend Bray Wyatt interfered, enabling USA Network to make the first pick, and it was none other than Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. As a result, Reigns went over to SmackDown. The evening also saw The OC stable that includes AJ Styles and Good Brothers to be drafted to Raw. The red brand also managed to get Drew McIntyre, who was earlier with SmackDown. Veteran wrestler Randy Orton too was drafted back to Raw.
Here are the rules and format of the WWE Draft:
- A total of 71 superstars are up for the draft. Of these, 30 have already been drafted on Friday. 41 wrestlers still await the draft to be held on Monday.
- For every two SmackDown picks, Raw gets three.
- Tag teams are counted as one pick, but teams can be split up.
- All undrafted superstars or free agents can sign with either brand.
Here are the results of round 1 of the WWE Draft 2019:
RAW
- Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Champion)
- The OC (AJ Styles [WWE United States Champion] and the Good Brothers)
- Brew McIntyre
- Randy Orton
- Ricochet
- Bobby Lashley
- Alexa Bliss
- Kevin Owens
- Natalya
- Viking Raiders
- Nikki Cross
- Street Profits
SMACKDOWN
- Roman Reigns
- The Fiend Bray Wyatt
- Sasha Banks
- Braun Strowman
- Lacey Evans
- The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)
- Lucha House Party
- Heavy Machinery
- Undrafted free agents: Cesaro, Chad Gable, EC3, Humberto Carillo, Akira Tozawa, Sin Cara, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Drew Gulak, Tamina, B-Team (Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel)
Superstars eligible to be drafted on Monday October 14 include:
MEN
- Seth Rollins (Universal Champion)
- Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)
- Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Sami Zayn
- As well as: Titus O'Neil, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, The Miz, Ali, King Corbin, Elias, Samoa Joe, Rusev, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Buddy Murphy, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Shelton Benjamin, Drake Maverick
WOMEN
- Charlotte Flair
- Bayley
- Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane [WWE Women Tag Team Champions])
- As well as: Carmella, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville)
TEAMS
- Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode (Raw Tag Team Champions)
- As well as: New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods), AOP (Akam and Rezar), Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder
