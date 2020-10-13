WWE Draft: Bray Wyatt Moves to RAW, New Day Defends Tag Team Championships and Full Results

The Monday night episode of WWE was more packed than anyone’s expectation. In terms of the WWE Raw results, champion The New Day managed to defend his Raw Tag Team Championship title after beating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

In terms of WWE Draft, one saw a couple of changes in the Raw and SmackDown locker rooms.

All that you need to know about the Second night picks of WWE Draft:

The round pretty much happened the way it was expected. Raw ended up selecting "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with the night's first pick. Another major change was The Street Profits being drafted from Raw to SmackDown. All other remained on their respective brands.

Have a look at the new WWE roster:

RAW

Men (22): Drew McIntyre (c, WWE), Bobby Lashley (c, United States), R-Truth (c, 24/7), AJ Styles, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Ricochet, Elias, Sheamus, Angel Garza, Humberto Carillo, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Dabba-Kato, Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa, Riddick Moss, Arturo Ruas

Women (8): Asuka (c), Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Lana

Men's tag teams/factions (5): The New Day (c), The Hurt Business, The Miz and John Morrison, Retribution, Lucha House Party

Women's tag teams (2): Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c), Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

SmackDown

Men (15): Roman Reigns (c, Universal), Sami Zayn (c, Intercontinental), Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Big E, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Otis, Murphy, Kalisto, Lars Sullivan, King Corbin, Shorty G

Women (5): Bayley (c), Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Natalya

Men's tag teams (4): The Street Profits (c), Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Women's tag teams (1): The Riott Squad

Take a look at the Monday night episode’s RAW results:

Raw Tag Team Championship – The New Day vs Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler: Champion The New Day defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler via pinfall. The outing was more intense than what would have possibly been predicted by football fans. The stellar moves from both sides kept everyone glued.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs Lana and Natalya: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose defeated Lana and Natalya via pinfall. What is more interesting here apart from the outing itself is how Lana cried out loud. This happened after Natalya called her stupid. She also said that it was not working out anymore, mentioning that she was done with Lana.

Kevin Owens vs Aleister Black: Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black via pinfall in a no disqualification match. Things turned in Kevin’s favour.

AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins: AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins via pinfall. This happened after Hardy was laid out by a chairshot. This was done by Elias. Before the interference, the match was going on quite smoothly.

Angel Garza vs Andrade: Angel Garza defeated Andrade through pinfall with the Wing Clipper. Zelina Vega was doing commentary. Things took an unexpected turn after Andrade shouted, “This is for you, Zelina”. She said this before hitting the Wing Clipper. However, by the end of match, it is obvious that the tables had turned

Ricochet vs Cedric Alexander: Ricochet defeated Cedric Alexander via disqualification. It can be said that Ricochet played quite smart in the outing after he pretended that Alexander hit him with a chair.